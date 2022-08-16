STAFF and residents from a North Yorkshire care home enjoyed a day beside the seaside when they took a trip to the coast.
Joined by their family members, the residents from Hambleton Grange care home in Thirsk were excited to explore Whitby - and see everything the historic town had to offer.
The home manager at Hambleton Grange, Sandra Anderson, said: "It’s important to us to be able to take our residents on trips to places they enjoy, and live each day to its fullest.
"It’s also great opportunity for everyone to get to know each other in a different setting."
Residents Mary Ritchie and Agnes Kaye said they especially loved their visit to the fish and chip shop.
The group finished off their lunch with an ice cream by the shore, and set out to find some ocean life on the beach. They even managed to catch a crab to get a closer look, before releasing it back into the sea.
