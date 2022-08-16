POLICE in North Yorkshire are preparing to host another 'Tweetathon' this week - tweeting about every incident they deal with.
From a missing kebab, to a naked man at the scene of a car crash in Northallerton - and a couple having an intimate moment by some garages behind a Scarborough hotel, these are just some of the calls police received when they held their last tweetathon.
And the team will once again be tweeting every incident handled by the Force Control Room this Friday (August 19), so you can see the type and volume of calls that they deal with.
It kicks off at 2pm on Friday and runs until 2am on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We’ve already seen some of our busiest days, and months, on record in 2022 and this summer continues to be no different.
"In fact, we handled 33,221 calls in total during July, 10,490 of which were 999 emergency calls which are our highest July volumes in history.
"If you’re going to be keeping an eye on this year’s tweetathon we hope that you find it interesting and eye-opening."
Behind every 999 and 101 call and online report is the same team of people handling those reports.
