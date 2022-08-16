A major ‘bubble tea’ chain is to open its first outlet in York.

London-based Bubbleology hopes to move into 17 Coney Street, once it has the necessary approval for new signs and interior changes.

Previously, the premises between Waterstones and the York Giftcard shop, contained The Phone Store.

The application to City of York Council said the company seeks consent for a new hanging sign outside the premises. There would also be a fit out of the interior to include new flooring, wall finishes, counter and customer furniture.

It said: “The unit will trade as a shop offering drinks. Decorative works only proposed.

“The existing shopfront will be retained, interior finishes have been chosen carefully to retain the character of the listed building.

“The shopfront will be painted pained dark grey so this fits in well with neighbouring units. The facia panel is grey timber and the hanging sign will be a powdercoated panel in black with a vinyl logo applied to both sides. The signs to be externally illuminated.”

Bubble tea first appeared in Taiwan in the early 1980s and arrived in the UK in the 1990s and is aimed as an occasional treat.

Bubbleology, which has branches around the UK, says its teas are freshly brewed using organic tea, with a choice of tapioca or other pearls. Every drink is handcrafted and customisable with organic plant-based milk options.