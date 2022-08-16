Nando’s is giving away free chicken to students receiving their A-Level and GCSE results over the next couple of weeks.

The popular chicken chain is bringing back its popular Results Day Dash for 2022 with Peri-Peri offers for youngsters collecting their results.

On the day students will be able to take advantage of getting a ¼ chicken or starter dish free of charge on the big day.

Students picking up their A-Level results day on Thursday 18 August, while those waiting to find out their GCSE results will have to wait until Thursday 25 August.

To claim the free food students will need to show their ID and their results when visiting their local Nando’s as well as spend over £7.

The deal will also be available to those collecting BTEC results as well as Scottish Highers and National 5s in Scotland.

To find your nearest restaurant, you can use the Nando’s restaurant locator.

The promotion will run from 11am until 11pm on both results days and is valid to claim both in restaurants and as collection orders. For full details head to the Nando’s website.