A SCOUT group in York is celebrating 90 years since it was launched - and the group's leader has been put forward for a Community Pride award for her hard work as a volunteer.

The 2nd Acomb Scout Group turned 90 years old on Monday (August 15) having opened in the city on 1932. As part of the plans to celebrate the milestone, they have set up a 'Memories Project' to catalogue the special events, such as meeting Tony Blair, as well as the day-to-day activities of the group over its 90-year history.

The group have also organised special birthday group camp that saw over 150 people camping together - and will be hosting a special memories party day on September 24.

The group have just returned from taking the Scout section to an international Jamboree in Kent, which included a day trip to London, which for some of the children was the first time they have visited the capital.

Becky, known as Roo, the group Scout leader, is also a finalist in this year's Community Pride awards, organised by The Press, having been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year prize.

Nik Owen, who works with the Scout group, said: "Becky has been pivotal in growing the group into what it is today. We have six different sections covering all age ranges from four to 18 with almost every section full to capacity and running a waiting list. This is why she has been nominated for the award.

"Becky is the glue that holds our leader team together. She does not stop, there is a running joke that when you sign up for scouts it is 'only an hour a week' - but in reality Becky works her full time job as an emergency call handler and then works another full time job running the Scout group.

"As both assistant group Scout leader and a section leader for us, we often joke with Becky that she is ‘admin’ but in reality she is so much more than that. It takes a special person to run a group of volunteers in any sector.

"Throw children into the equation and things get a whole lot harder. Becky has the ability to communicate with everyone from the four-year-old Squirrel who is reluctant to leave their grown up at a session to one of our Scout leaders who has over 50-years experience and has seen many changes in scouting. That is a great talent to have."

Like all Scout Groups, Acomb has seen an increase in demand from young people since the pandemic, so they are also appealing for new helpers to help them create special memories for young people.

If you can help, either regularly or just occasionally, visit the website.