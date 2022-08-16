POLICE are to conduct regular roadside tests for drink and drugs in East Yorkshire as part of a national campaign.

Humberside Police said officers will be out across the region in coming weeks, stopping drivers suspected of driving under the influence as part of a national campaign.

"We will be conducting regular roadside tests, and acting on information from colleagues and the public about specific drivers who are believed to be flouting the laws by driving whilst under the influence," said Roads Policing Sergeant Paul Long.

“Driving whilst under the influence is completely unacceptable. I would appeal to anyone considering driving under the influence of drink or drugs to consider the devastating impact it can have on the friends and families of themselves, and on other road users impacted by their behaviour."

He said that between January 2019 and April 2022, there were approximately 5,000 arrests for drink and drug driving offences in the Humberside area.

"Of these, around 450 were arrested on more than one occasion, with just under 80 arrested at least three times.

"Drink and drug drivers can face an unlimited fine, a 12-month ban from driving, a criminal record and time in prison, as well as the guilt of potentially endangering another person’s life."