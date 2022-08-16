A major refurbishment is planned for a student block at the University of York recognised for its 1960s architecture.

The work concerns the Derwent P-Block, which due to its design, has Grade II listed status, despite being less than 60 years old.

The University of York seeks internal and external alterations, including replacing the roof, windows, panels, partition walls and fittings, and installing new bathrooms and kitchens.

The existing building, erected between 1963 and 1967, contains ten offices, 54 bedrooms and six communal kitchens. The proposed changes would see 57 bedrooms and six communal kitchens.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “Planning and Listed Building consent will enable us to bring this internally tired and dated accommodation back to life and set a benchmark for future CLASP refurbishments at the University.

“The overall aim of the project is to update and modernise the look and feel of some of the existing old stock of residential accommodation on Heslington West. This is to ensure that the University stock of old accommodation meets / exceeds the standards set in The UUK Code and safeguards the reputation of the University.”

Furthermore, P-Block has dated/ damaged joinery throughout, extensive use of asbestos, dated bathroom units, and no acoustic, fire or insulation properties to internal partitions. Kitchens feature limited white goods/appliances, no extraction facilities and no lounge area.

However, the building “holds special and architectural interest as part of the former Langwith College at the University of York.”

“Langwith and Derwent colleges were the first university buildings to be erected using the CLASP prefabricated system, a model for a rapidly built, economical and standardised form of welfare state architecture, which had never been used on this scale before.”

“These principles of rapid growth, economical and easy-to-construct buildings and a green campus were significant as part of a wave of new universities of the mid-20th century.”

In addition, P-Block has “key associations with the 1950-60s foundation of the university as well as with its patrons - the York Civic Trust, Rowntree Trust, administrator John-West Taylor, benefactor John Bowes Morrell, and the designers Robert Matthew and Johnson-Marshall and Partners (RMJM).

“Although built slightly later than the main block (complete by 1967 rather than 1965), architecturally, Block P exhibits the same style and materiality as the main college,” it also said.

However, a 1990s ‘wholesale refurbishment’ left no historical features from the original scheme, so the proposed work won’t harm its historical significance or setting.

All the same, the university is taking “heritage-led approach and national guidance/expertise on the conservation of CLASP structures.”

The application added: “As a heritage benefit, the proposals will ensure the college remains in its original use, which preserves historic interest. The requirement to comply with modern safety standards is also an environmental benefit in this respect and also allows original use to continue.”