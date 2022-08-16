A TEENAGER from York has been crowned UK National Junior Miss for her age group - which includes a range of charity work.
Eva Grant, who lives in Easingwold, is a student at Outwood Academy. In July, Eva was handed the Junior Miss crown for her year - and is now looking to represent the UK in the USA next summer.
During her charity work, Eva has raised £120 for Breast Cancer UK by hosting a bake sale - and £150 for The Christie cancer charity by organising a tombola.
Her mum, Tina Grant, said: "At the tender age of 16, Eva really is a caring and compassionate young woman."
In September, Eva is set to run the Race For Life muddy run with her sister, Olivia Grant, who was crowned Miss York GB earlier this year.
Eva is now preparing to co-present a charity pageant in September called Miss Empower, in aid of Sister Hood.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here