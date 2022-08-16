A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has launched a summer cash raffle in aid of patient care - with a top prize of £2,500.
The raffle, organised by Saint Catherine's Hospice, will be drawn on Thursday September 15. First prize will take home £2,500, while second prize will win £250. Five third place winners will also take home £50.
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “Every ticket sold will help us raise much-needed funds to provide our specialist end-of-life services.
"It costs around five million pounds a year to run all of our services. With just a third of our funding available from the government, we need to raise around £8,000 a day, so every pound counts and is very much appreciated.”
The winner of the hospice's spring raffle, David Gray, of Scarborough, was thrilled to win the top prize of £2,500.
He said: "I have shared my winnings with my children and grandchildren and have made a donation back to the hospice. Saint Catherine’s is a charity that does much needed and wonderful work."
Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops and available to order online on the website.
