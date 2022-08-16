FIREFIGHTERS have been called in to tackle a house fire in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 1am this morning (August 16) after reports of a fire in St Leonard's Drive, Osgodby.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Selby attended a property fire caused by a candle left unnattended.

"They used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, a positive pressure ventilation fan and lighting to extinguish and investigate the fire and ventilate the property."