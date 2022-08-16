THE final phase of demolition work is underway at the former home of York City Football Club.

Work got underway yesterday (August 15) to remove the buildings around the entrance to the former Bootham Crescent ground.

The partly demolished buildings at the entrance to the former Bootham Crescent football ground in York

Grosvenor Road is now closed and is set to remain so for more than a month until 5.30pm on September 18.

City of York Council says the road closure is for the removal of the large retaining walls at the former Bootham Crescent football ground.

The closure is directly outside the former football ground entrance.

York City Football Club completed its sale of Bootham Crescent to Persimmon Homes for £7 million earlier this year.

Grosvenor Road in Clifton in York is now closed. Pictures: Haydn Lewis

Work has been underway for some time at the site of the club's home for nearly 90 years - until its move to the new LNER Community Stadium at Monks Cross.

It is being re-developed with 93 new homes.

Persimmon is currently clearing the dormant 4.25 acre brownfield site, where York City played from 1932 until 2020.

A spokesman said its plans would see the history of the ground preserved for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

The spokesman added that 19 of the new properties would be transferred to a housing association, including houses to be made available for social rent and discount sale.

Work underway to clear the old Bootham Crescent York City Football ground in Clifton in York. Pictures: Haydn Lewis

Scott Waters, managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The preservation of the ground’s history is absolutely central to our redevelopment plans to provide a fitting and lasting legacy that fans, residents and the wider public can enjoy.

“As the new custodians of the site, preserving its heritage in a way that the community can be proud is of vital importance and we are excited to start work on bringing these plans to life."