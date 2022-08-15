HEWORTH were crowned champions of the National Conference League division two after a 58-12 win over Barrow Island at Elmpark Way, writes David Ward.

Heworth secured the championship by preserving their unbeaten home record with an emphatic win.

Barrow, who challenged Heworth for the title throughout much of the season, have slipped to third place, nine points behind the Villagers.

Will Hadwen opened the scoring for Barrow in the third minute but Heworth found a swift response, leading 16-6 at the half-time break, their attack consistently supported by Danny Allan and his seven conversions.

Though they seemed to struggle early in the game, Heworth soon found their cohesion when Liam Jackson and Ben Barnard worked well to send Liam Watling over in the right corner. Liam Richmond soon added to the score.

Ben Dyson-Dent further extended Heworth’s lead before half time in the closing stages of the first 40 minutes.

After play resumed, the Villagers continued their impressive attacking performance with Watling notching his brace only moments into the half.

Soon after, Jackson glided through a gap in the Barrow defence to score before Dyson-Dent secured his second try of the game.

Barnard, George Elliott and Fraser West went on to further bolster Heworth’s advantage before Allan’s superb try, which came at the end of an 80-metre charge.

Substitute Liam Sharples improved the score.

Next up for Heworth is a clash against Hunslet Warriors away from home in their final away game of the season on Saturday (2.30pm).

Elsewhere, in the premier division, York Acorn picked up their fifth win in seven games, beating reigning champions Thatto Heath Crusaders 34-24 at Thanet Road.

Thatto took the lead early in the game through Jamie Tracey, who saw his score improved by the first of Connor Pilling’s four goals.

York soon responded through Matt Chilton, with Anthony Chilton adding the extras with his first of five goals in the game.

Acorn and Thatto played a match that, for much of its duration, was highly contested, the sides locked at 18-18 on the hour mark.

Ryan Gallacher and Anthony Chilton added to York’s early score, while Harry Rearden and Josh Crehan supplied the Crusaders’ response.

Tries from George Hunt and Jack Byrnes within just six minutes of each other extended Acorn’s lead to 30-18.

Although the hosts replied through David Pike, it was not enough to prevent York taking the win.

Acorn’s resurgence of form means they are now just one point behind Pilkington Recs and Rochdale Mayfield and, ultimately, safety.

In their next game, York will take on Lock Lane away from home on Saturday (2.30pm).

Elsewhere, in the Yorkshire Mens League premier division, New Earswick All Blacks will travel to Brighouse Rangers on Saturday (2.30pm).