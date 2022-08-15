TWO men have been injured in a 'violent altercation' in a York street, it has emerged.
North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of a violent altercation involving two men in Hull Road at about 1.15pm on Wednesday July 27.
The incident is understood to have happened near a row of businesses near the junction with Melrosegate.
A police spokesman said injuries were reported by both parties and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was currently under way.
“A man in his 30s is helping police with their enquiries," he added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article