JAMES WILBY claimed his first individual European title in the men's 200m breaststroke as Great Britain won a medal of each colour in Rome.
York City Baths Club product Wilby's victory kicked off a memorable 15-minute period for Great Britain, which also brought silver for Freya Anderson in the women's 200m freestyle.
It also saw bronze for the men's 4x100m freestyle relay quartet of Jacob Whittle, Matt Richards, Tom Dean and Ed Mildred.
"It's been a year where my approach has been very different," said 28-year-old Wilby, who also won the 100m title at the Commonwealth Games.
"It's been a lot more enjoyment-focused and just making sure that I'm really happy doing the sport, in training and through the competitions.
"This is our third major international, I honestly try not to think about that too much because I don't want to think how tired I potentially am.
"But at the end of the day, I'm just really happy, I'm really enjoying myself."
