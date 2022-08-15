A MAN has suffered serious head injuries after being assaulted outside a high street bar.

North Yorkshire Police say that a Northallerton man, aged in his late 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries, and is now having ongoing treatment.

The incident happened outside the bar ZOO, in Northallerton, on Friday, August 5, at around 2am.

The police’s suspect, a man aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of the assault.

He has been released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

Officers are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and in particular, anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward as soon as possible.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Northallerton CID. You can also email CIDNorthallerton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220137593.