A SERIAL offender was banned from York city centre for a year as he was sentenced for crimes in the city and elsewhere.

Among Damien Peter Goudy’s offences was threatening to break an ice cream seller’s jaw because the defendant couldn’t get what he wanted, and three crimes committed in a city centre church.

All the offences were carried out between May 2021 and June 2022 while Goudy was subject to a community order imposed for six assaults on police emergency workers and two offences of carrying a blade in public, and other offences.

As well as the city centre ban, Goudy, who lives on benefits, was ordered to pay £520 in fines and compensation, and given a community order.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said the ice cream seller tried to explain to Goudy why it wasn’t possible to fulfil his request when Goudy went up to his kiosk on Kings Staith in June last year.

Goudy responded by throwing some coins at him which hit him but didn’t injure him, then threatened to break his jaw and made other threats.

“He didn’t throw the money directly at the ice cream seller,” said defence solicitor Graham Parkin about Goudy. “Then his mental health state took over with the arm gestures and so on. It’s his reaction to stress.”

District judge Adrian Lower told Goudy: “You are a man who very clearly has mental health issues. You could benefit from help from probation and indeed others without going to prison where you would receive very little help in terms of mental health.”

He revoked the community order he himself had passed last year and passed a new community order for all offences lasting three years with 50 days’ rehabilitative activities, and fined Goudy £200.

The district judge altered the criminal behaviour order made a year ago by deleting a clause about having alcohol in public and substituting the 12-month city centre ban.

He also ordered Goudy to pay £50 compensation each to the ice cream seller and three police officers he had insulted or resisted and the £120 repair bill for a car he had damaged.

Goudy already owes the court over £900 as a result of earlier court cases.

The district judge said Goudy’s behaviour had improved since he last sentenced him.

Goudy, 37, of Thoresby Avenue, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a car in Micklegate, a public order offence committed against the ice cream seller, another public order offence committed in Acomb Road, breaching the CBO four times by having open cans of alcohol in public in Parliament Street, Coney Street, St Helen’s Church on St Helen's Square, and Acomb Road, three charges of resisting police committed in Parliament Street and St Helen’s Church, one of being drunk and disorderly in Helmsley, and one of failure to attend court.

The original community order had been for six assaults on police emergency workers, three public order offences, two offences of carrying a blade in public, one each of stalking, criminal damage, resisting police, possessing cannabis and two of failure to attend court.