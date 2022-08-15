AN accident has caused traffic blockage on a major York road.
There have been reports of a crash on the A64 Westbound at Redhill Field Lane, at Bilbrough Top.
The incident, reported today (August 15), at approximately 4.30pm, has caused 'very' slow traffic flow in the area.
More to follow.
