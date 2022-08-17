FRESH plans have been submitted to restore and redevelop the empty timbre-framed St William’s College in York.

The Trustees of St William’s College seek a partial change of use for the building, which dates back to 1465 and was originally built to house priests.

The move would see its return to office use as well as provide function rooms and events space.

There would also be conference and banqueting space, which would allow other buildings to be freed up and put to other uses.

In addition, better landscaping in the College to College Square area would help attract people to the area. Better landscaping between Ogleforth and the north elevation of the college would also improve the public realm.

The trustees say, subject to the necessary planning approval, they aim to start work on the project in early 2024.

The latest plans follow similar proposals approved prior to the pandemic. The applicants say these new proposals will have less impact on the Grade 1-listed building than what is already approved.

The planning application to City of York Council says the current building has been empty since January 2020.

The building has also mostly been empty for around 10 years and has fallen into some disrepair.

It faces ‘challenges’ including poor fabric condition, fire safety and building regulatory compliance, accessibility issues, outdated services and sustainability issues.

Using the building for offices for the Full Chapter of York will support 45 office jobs and create four full-time jobs in the restaurant.

The application also noted: “It costs over £22,000 a day to care for and operate York Minster. The Minster receives no ongoing Government funding or central Church of England financial support towards the care of the fabric and relies entirely on the generosity of our community, paying visitors and funding bodies to sustain its care and operations. The restoration of St William’s College is a crucial project that will provide a valuable income stream for ongoing works to the Minster.”

It continued: “Bringing St William’s College back into use is one part of a complex series of land use and building interventions that make up the overall Minster Neighbourhood Plan, without which the overall vision for the precinct cannot be realised.

“Aside from safeguarding the restoration and future of the Minster there are significant other public benefits that also flow from the proposal as a key component of the wider Neighbourhood Plan objectives.”

These included creating a ‘World Class Visitor Experience’ to ensure the vital visitor income is sustained, creating a welcoming precinct, supporting the day to day life of the in house Minster functions, plus other wider benefits for community groups through creating a learning and education centre, the application added.

York people were transfixed in the summer of 2013 when St William’s College was transformed into a Regency courtroom for filming of the BBC drama Death Comes to Pemberley.

Filming od Death Comes to Pemberley in 2013

The drama was based on a sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, and saw the odious Mr Wickham being tried for murder. College Street was covered in tons of dirt, and played home to pigs, goats, drunkards, horses and carriages – and an immaculately costumed Matthew Rhys, playing the part of Mr Darcy.