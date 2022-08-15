A BAND of thunderstorms is heading north from Lincolnshire, and looks to be heading towards East Yorkshire.
Latest radar images from Netweather show multiple lightning and heavy rainfall over Lincolnshire at 4.20pm, with some lighting in the Market Weighton area.
On their current trajectory, the storms look set to pass to the east of York - but that could change.
Watch this space for latest developments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here