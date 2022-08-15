A BAND of thunderstorms has developed near York late this aftrernoon.

Latest radar images from Netweather show heavy rainfall and some lightning to the east of the city, and some rumbles of thunder have been heard in York.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in York and North Yorkshire this evening and tomorrow, with a risk of lightning strikes and flash floods.

However, it has stressed that the storms are very 'hit-and-miss', with some areas escaping without any rainfall or lightning.

If you witness a storm this evening or overnight, please email info and pics to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.

