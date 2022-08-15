THE heatwave has come to an end with a bang in York this evening as a thunderstorm hit the city at just after 7pm.
Heavy rain fell on parched lawns and and there was thunder and lightning.
York Press Camera Clu member Kieran Delaney says he got this picture at Spark: York - 'perfectly fitting for the lightning spark hitting it!Sometimes, it's about these exact moments."
Forecasters say there could be more storms tonight. with the Met Office having issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in York and North Yorkshire this evening and tomorrow, with a risk of lightning strikes and flash floods.
However, it has stressed that the storms are very 'hit-and-miss', with some areas escaping without any rainfall or lightning.
If you witness a storm this evening or overnight, please email info and pics to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.
Watch this space for latest developments.
