TADCASTER Albion opened their new season with a 1-1 draw away at Sheffield FC, despite playing much of the match with 10 men, writes Olly Wood.

Joshua Nodder’s strike late in the first half cancelled out Jack Carr’s early opener as Tadcaster drew their first game of the Pitching In Northern Premier League east division.

Albion’s efforts in the match were hindered when Jack Johnson was dismissed for his second yellow card after just 30 minutes of play.

Taddy were looking to bounce back from a mid-week, 2-0 loss away at Tow Law Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round replay, having drawn the initial tie 1-1.

The visitors began the game brightly, with Jack Crook driving into the Sheffield box before being impeded and winning a penalty for Tadcaster.

Brett Agnew stepped up to take the spot-kick and saw his effort well saved, but Carr was well placed to tap the rebound into the goal.

Sheffield pushed hard for an equaliser and would have notched one were it not for Kesi Omolokun’s goal-line clearance just shy of the 15 minute mark.

Already struggling to truly cope with their hosts’ efforts, Tadcaster’s worries grew when, after 30 minutes, Johnson was dismissed for a second bookable offence, having handled the ball in the box.

Steven McDonnell’s penalty for Sheffield was stopped by a brilliant Ryan Musselwhite save.

In the closing stages of the first half, the South Yorkshire club were finally able to level the score.

Harry Mitchell won back possession for Sheffield in midfield, before playing Nodder through on goal who thrashed an effort from the edge of the box beyond Musselwhite.

Much of the second half saw Albion focus heavily on their defensive efforts, maintaining a strong backline and absorbing the Sheffield pressure.

Musselwhite was often called into action, denying a headed effort on goal and, just moments later, blocking a shot from inside the box at full stretch.

The goalkeeper punched away a corner in the game’s dying embers, his efforts denying Sheffield as they looked to score a winner.

Next up for Tadcaster is a clash with Cleethorpes Town, who began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Consett, at the Global Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

Elsewhere, Pickering Town were thrashed 7-1 away at West Allotment Celtic, falling to their fifth-straight loss in all competitions.

A goal from Michael Baxter and braces from Meeshi Kanda, Cal Larmouth and Guy Bates saw Bobby Rye’s goal for Pickering rendered irrelevant.

Town have been beaten in their opening four games of the Ebac Northern League division one season, scoring just twice and conceding 17 goals in a run that sees them seated at the bottom of the table.

The Pikes continue their campaign tonight, taking on Tow Law Town at home (7.45pm) as they still seek their first win of the term.

Meanwhile, Selby Town fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Langwith Road, losing to Shirebrook Town.

A Josh Devereux goal in the first half was enough to separate the two sides, with Selby unable to find a reply despite having a man advantage for much of the game.

Town were looking to build on two successive victories in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one, having secured comeback, 3-2 victories over both Parkgate and Glasshoughton Welfare after losing their opening match against Rossington Main.

Next up for Selby is a clash with Swallownest at the Fairfax Plant Hire Stadium on Saturday (3pm).