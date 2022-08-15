A MAN has been arrested after a woman was injured during an alleged assault in York.

The incident happened on Stonebow at around midnight on Sunday (August 14) running into Monday - and it involved a man and a woman who were visiting from Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

The woman, who is aged in her early 40s, sustained an injury to her left eye which is suspected to have been caused by the man.

The victim did not seek any medical attention despite being advised to do so.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bailed while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police officers are aware that a man on a bicycle possibly witnessed the incident and stopped to offer assistance. Police are urging him to get in touch to assist the investigation.

Other witnesses are also asked to come forward with any information that could help.

"The arrested man is described as white, around 6ft tall, full beard and very long blonde-brown hair that runs the length of his back. This was tied up in a ponytail at the time of arrest. He has tattoos on both forearms," police said.

The victim was wearing a white dress and has red-brown hair.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Robert.Oliver2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Robert Oliver.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220144698.