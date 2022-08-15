THE traffic flow has slowed both ways on a major road.
The A64 near York is currently experiencing heavy holiday traffic.
Traffic is heavy on both ways between the A1237 - the Hopgrove Roundabout - and the Sand Hutton turn-off.
The traffic incident was reported today (August 15) at approximately 2.30pm.
