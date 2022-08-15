A MAN has died in a busy street in the heart of York.

North Yorkshire Police officers were called at 12pm today (July 15) after a report of the sudden death of man outside a property in Coney Street in York city centre.

A police cordon is in place outside Revolution bar and an alleyway has been cordoned off beside Smiggle.

A man has died in Coney Street in York city centre. Picture: Haydn Lewis

A police spokesman said: "The man has not yet formally been identified.

"Enquiries are at an early stage, and are ongoing, although at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

