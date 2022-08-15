POLICE have issued CCTV of two men they need to speak to following an unprovoked attack in a North Yorkshire city.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened near Booths supermarket on Marshall Way in Ripon between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday 3 July 2022.
The victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
A police spokesman said: "The two suspects in the CCTV images are believed to have been part of a larger group who were present when the assault occurred.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either man.
"Anyone with any information is urged to email Sam.Clarke2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Sam Clarke.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12220116042 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article