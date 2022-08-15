WINDOWS have been smashed at three houses in York during a criminal damage incident - and two people have been arrested.
North Yorkshire Police in the city are appealing for witnesses and information about the suspected criminal damage in Gladstone Street at around 3am on Wednesday August 3
Windows were smashed at three neighbouring addresses during the incident.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested nearby at 3.35am. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue to identify a third suspect.
This person is described as a white teenage boy who was wearing black clothing. He ran off in the direction of Green Lane.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email beth.carrahar@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Beth Carrahar.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number: 12220136111 when providing details.
