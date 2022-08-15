THE descendants of York's most famous artist made the trip from Holland to York to see the fruits of a major restoration project for themselves.

William Etty, often referred to as 'York's most famous artist', is renowned today mainly for his risqué nudes and for his part in helping to save the city walls.

Locals may be familiar with his statue outside York Art Gallery, but perhaps less so with his final resting place.

When he died on November 11, 1849. He had planned to be buried in York Minster, but neglected to cover the costs in his will and was buried instead in the churchyard of St Olave’s Church in Marygate, his local parish church.

Today his tomb is Grade II listed and for the past four years, a team from St Olave’s church have made great efforts, despite the intervening pandemic, to raise funds to conserve it and save it from imminent collapse.

William Etty outside York Art Gallery

The tomb is in St Olave’s churchyard, a hidden gem, nestled just behind the Museum gardens and surrounded by the ruined walls of St Mary’s Abbey. Etty may well have worshipped there from time to time, whilst staying in Marygate during numerous return visits to York.

St Olave’s say they greatly value Etty's burial site, alongside many other talented artisans such as the engraver Joseph Halfpenny and carpenter William Thornton, the latter credited with saving Beverley Minster from collapse in the eighteenth century and wondrous carving at Beningbrough Hall.

Fund raising to conserve the tomb commenced in 2018 and continued through the Covid pandemic.

Altogether £12.060 was raised through with church concerts and open days as well as Etty family contributions and donations from the York Georgian Society, local charity grants and the Catherine Cookson Trust.

Etty family descendants came together in York on Sunday, August 7 to celebrate the conservation work and attend a moving re-dedication service led by the Reverend Nicky Gladstone, curate at St Olave’s in the churchyard. The service included a reading from the book of Wisdom, a special prayer remembering William Etty, his life and accomplishments, entrusting him and brother Walter, once more, to the mercy of Christ. The tomb was blessed with holy water, sprinkled using a sprig of Rosemary, symbolizing remembrance.

William Etty's tomb after conservation work and showing the restored inscription

Three family descendants travelled from Holland to attend. Dutch Siblings Tom, Walter and Elsbeth Etty, together with other family descendants, were "impressed and wonderfully surprised" with the result of the conservation, and the fund-raising effort behind it.

On behalf of the family Tom Etty said St Olave’s had been "persistent and creative" in their efforts to secure the resources needed. Tom further remarked that "Uncle Billy would have been pleased, honoured and deeply touched by that effort", adding that his famous ancestor can "continue to rest in peace in his tomb, now that it has been restored in a loving and respectful manner, preserving its character and enabling it fearlessly to face future challenges which inevitably come with old age".

Elizabeth Reid, Churchwarden said: "The state of the tomb was first brought to our attention by John Shannon of the York Civic Trust in 1991, so this was a long overdue restoration. We hope it will be a catalyst for public interest in this hidden churchyard, which we hope to open on a more regular basis."

Reverend Nicky Gladstone said: "It was a lovely event. It was so good to meet the Etty family and find out more about Etty’s fascinating life. A man of great faith and determination, Etty seemed to me to be a deeply complicated character, yet deeply human. He knew depression and disappointment, yet this sat alongside his considerable talent, eventual recognition, and success. It has been a privilege to rededicate his tomb which has been so beautifully restored."

The fund raising Team of Helen Robb (Fields), Elisabeth (Buff) Reid, Anne Hall, Doreen Gurrey and Jacqui Edwards want to thank Chris Cotton, Consulting Architect (Purcells), Matthias Garn (Stonemason) and team, Reverend Jane Nattrass and Reverend Liz Hassell (former and current Priest-in-Charge - York City Centre Churches), Reverend Nicky Gladstone, Curate York City Centre Churches, the Etty family and many members of St Olave’s congregation for their long-standing support and practical help.

There is still a shortfall of funds of around £1,500 and St Olave’s would be grateful for any further donations via the following link: churchwardens@stolaveschurch.org