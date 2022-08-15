TRAIN commuters are warned of the limited timetable this week as further rail strikes are due to take place.
The RMT trade union, which staged the previous industrial action in June and July in disputes over pay, pensions, and working conditions, is planning more rail strikes on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20.
As a result, less than half of normal services are planned to run between London and Edinburgh, via York, Newcastle and Peterborough, running from 7.30am to 6.30pm, and passengers are asked to only travel by train if necessary.
Passengers are also warned that disruption to services is expected on the mornings of Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 21, with a later start as railway staff return.
The rail operators which run services through York station, and will be affected by these strikes, include LNER, Northern Trains, Transpennine Express and CrossCountry trains.
Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route said: “Passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line will again face a limited train service due to the ongoing industrial action on Thursday and Saturday.
"I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect severe disruption.
"I can only apologise for the impact that this will have on people’s plans.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here