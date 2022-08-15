A York suburb may have a well-known family-owned electrical appliance store turned into apartments.

David Todd has applied to City of York Council for the change of use from retail at the former Herbert Todd and Son electrical store at 16 York Road, Acomb.

The move follows the closure of the shop early last month and the firm opening a new showroom at Monks Cross several years ago. The business, which was founded in 1936, also has an outlet in Harrogate, and it sells online.

The plan is to convert the building and demolish a small part of it to create two one-bed flats and three two-bed flats. There would be parking for both cars and bikes.

The application said: “The proposed development to introduce housing within Acomb centre by conversion of unused commercial space is in line with current government directive and meets with the regional need for housing within urban areas, and where accessibility is enabled without the need for motor vehicles. The site is within walking distance of the town centre and areas of commerce, and a regular bus route is within 500m of the site.

“This is a central site within Acomb, and the proposed apartments are well suited to a wide spectrum of resident users, particularly those who would work within the commerce centre of Acomb or City of York.”