YORK Minster’s new statue of the Queen will be unveiled and blessed next month by the Archbishop of York.

The Archbishop, Stephen Cottrell, will also view a new exhibition, called Sculpting the Monarch, in the cathedral's North Transept, which tells the story of the making of the statue.

A spectacular full-sized model of the statue will dominate the exhibition, said a Minster spokeswoman.

She said the statue, designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons, with advice and support from York Minster’s Fabric Advisory Committee (FAC), the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England (CFCE) and The Royal Collections Trust, would be unveiled at the West Front of the cathedral on Friday September 23.



"The statue was commissioned by the Chapter of York, the governing body for York Minster, to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British monarch to reign for 70 years," she said.

"The creation of the statue has brought together centuries-old craft skills and traditional techniques with modern technological advances. It has utilised new digital scanning methods, photogrammetry and a state-of-the-art 5-axis Bretton stone saw.

"The statue honours her life of service and dedication to the nation and the Commonwealth.

"The statue was installed in its niche on the West Front of the Minster on August 2.

"For the unveiling ceremony, the statue will be covered by a large cloth. Archbishop Stephen will bless the statue and then pull a cord to reveal the spectacular work to the world."

The Archbishop said he was looking forward to unveiling the statue and 'thrilled' that the Minster had commissioned it as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"The Queen has been a wonderful beacon of hope, integrity, stability, and unity for our country and beyond," he said.

"Few of us remember a monarch before her. This stability is a reassuring and encouraging presence in the midst of so much change.”



She said Buckingham Palace had been informed of the project but did not mention any intention by the monarch, or any member of her family, to attend the unveiling.



She said the vision to create a statue has been a core element of the York Minster Precinct Neighbourhood Plan since its inception in 2018, and was the first phase of a wider scheme of urban regeneration at the West Front of the Minster to create a new public square and civic space.

"Queen Elizabeth Square will be the first new public square in York in 200 years," she said, adding that the blessing and unveiling of the statue will be followed by a special service of Evensong at 5.30pm, to which all were welcome.