A CITY centre pub hopes to replace its toilets with something more appropriate to its historic setting.

Mitchell and Butlers PLC of Birmingham seek to undertake the work at the Grade II-listed Harkers Café Bar in St Helens Square.

The venue, built as offices in the 1840s, before becoming a pub in the 1990s, would also feature a new backfitting to the servery, with a wall stripped out.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “The public house has had minor variations over the years from many internal alterations with the main structure and shape of the building being unaltered.

“Our client wishes to completely refurbish the existing modern customer toilets by replacing the floor and wall tiling, replace the vanity units and sanitaryware. They also wish to replace the existing backfitting which is made from modern materials and finishes.

“This is to be replaced with a more decorative backfitting which would be more in keeping with the building and reflect the level of detail and heritage in the building itself. From a design perspective the proposed works will help maintain the public house going forward and also add a feature element to complement the building.”

It concluded: “Care has been taken in formulating these proposals to minimise any impact on the Listed Asset. The proposals will only enhance the building and replace modern elements.”