RACEGOERS attending the Sky Bet Ebor festival this week are encouraged to dress like a top racehorse.

Racehorse Stradivarius is returning to York Racecourse this Friday (August 19) where he will bid for a fourth Group Two Wetherbys Hamiliton Lonsdale Cup, worth £250,000.

If successful, he would become the most winning racehorse in modern history at the Knavesmire track.

In celebration of Stradivarius, racegoers attending the Ebor festival on Friday are encouraged to wear black and yellow to reflect the racing silks of his owner, Bjorn Nielsen, or even wear chestnut with white socks.

Megan Nicholls, York Racecourse Ambassador, said: "We really hope racegoers attending this Friday will celebrate the living legend – Stradivarius.

"By dressing in his famous black and yellow colours or just celebrating him, we want to see as many as possible wearing 'Strad Style' at York Racecourse this Friday!”

Plus, a special 'Strad style' category will be introduced in the style stakes on the Friday at the York Gin Ebor Fashion Lawn.

A framed photo montage of Stradivarius and limited edition 'Stradivarius' York Gin will be presented to the racegoer judged as best capturing his spirit in their outfit.