A freelance computer programmer is enjoying global success with his music booking app.

Andy Callaghan has created Jammed, a tech start-up based in the Phase One Incubator at the University of York.

Kent-born Andy moved to York in 2014 with wife Emily, a junior hospital doctor at York Hospital.

The couple live in Holgate, with Andy working from home as a freelance computer programmer.

Andy’s other love is music, with him playing in various bands in Liverpool and York before settling in a York band called ‘Albany/Buffalo’.

Before the pandemic, he used to practice in the Melrose Yard recording studios in Walmgate, where its main contact Sam Holdstock told Andy there was no suitable booking software for such studios.

The pair began developing Jammed but before it was complete, Melrose Yard closed, leaving Andy to finish writing the software alone. Then, covid hit and with venues closed, it was hard to persuade studios to invest.

Fortunately, Rocket Park Studios in Peterborough and Brixton Hill Studios in London did so, turning Andy’s code into a fully-fledged software offering. They are still customers after two years.

Jammed is a booking platform specifically for music studios, rehearsal spaces, and other creative spaces such as TV studios and theatre spaces. The studios pay a monthly fee for the services with the musicians booking themselves using a booking widget on the studio’s website.

Typically, booking software is mass-market, so lacks the specifics Jammed as, such as being able to book a certain room, or equipment like microphones. Furthermore, Jammed can upload and share audio.

Jammed officially began in 2019, though Andy says it doesn’t really count until he quit his other work a year ago.

“Sales started slowly, as I initially spent far too long on the product and not enough on sales and marketing, but since the start of this year my revenue has doubled every 3 months - and that’s something I’m really proud of,” he said.

Andy wanted to keep control of the business, so has avoided external funding. He used his own savings and pays himself a modest wage. But now he is gaining customers, whose praise can be seen on the Jammed website.

Now, without any direct marketing, exports take nearly half the sales. Jammed has customers in the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with the software modified for each country. Customers also seek their own bespoke applications to Jammed, which also brings in revenue.

Next, Jammed plans a bigger focus on the USA, with software modifications to suit this larger market.

Andy praises Phase One for getting him out of the house, and working among likeminded, ambitious people. They also host ‘great events’ and have referred him to new customers.

The Leeds LEP has also been ‘fantastically helpful’ in signposting Andy to other support and schemes, helping his business grow.