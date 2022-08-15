A MAN was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a serious collision on a major road in North Yorkshire.
The collision happened at around 3.30pm yesterday (August 14), on the northbound carriageway on the A1 just south of junction 49 near Dishforth.
The incident involved a single Honda Z125 motorcycle, yellow in colour. The rider, a man in his 40s, came off the motorcycle, and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.
The road was closed to allow emergency services and the air ambulance to attend the scene. It re-opened at about 6.45pm.
Any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision itself, or the motorcycle involved prior to the collision, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Please email chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number: 12220144369.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here