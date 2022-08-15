POLICE want to hear from residents about antisocial behaviour in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say that as part of our ongoing efforts to identify and address suspected anti-social behaviour in Chapelfields in York, they’ve launched a community survey to help focus police activity in the area.

The survey is running until this Friday (August 19) and is aimed at capturing the thoughts and feelings about policing issues in the community.

PCSO Jo Piercy, a Problem Solving Tactical Advisor from the Partnership Hub, said: “In particular, we’re trying to gauge if there is an anti-social behaviour issue in Chapelfields that has not been brought to the attention of the police or the council.

“The more residents and business owners who respond to the survey, the more we’ll be able to build a better picture of the problems and how best to solve them including anti-social behaviour which can be a real blight on communities.”

Click here to complete the survey before 19 August.