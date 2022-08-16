Supporters of English ‘independence’ say they expect to attract ‘hundreds’ on a march in York, a city they want to host England’s parliament.

The fledgeling English Constitution Party wants to ‘void’ rather than repeal the Act of Union, which they say will give Scotland independence from the United Kingdom as well.

ECP leader Graham Moore says the British establishment “absolutely fears the English standing up” and demanding independence.

The party was registered last November, began accepting members in February and claims to have “hundreds” signed up.

The ECP says English Common Law grants people right’s which have been taken away by the UK government, such as a right to remain silent or demand a right to a jury. Levying income tax and VAT is also ‘illegal.’

Voiding the Act of Union, Moore claims, will see these Common Law rights returned to the English People. England and Scotland would have “a clean slate” with the Westminster parliament and its “London bubble” scrapped.

The party leader further said the ECP stood for “traditional libertarian conservative values – not Conservative with a big C but with a small c”.

“There’s not a problem with conservative values, just the Conservative Party”, he added.

Moore likened the Union to the Soviet Union and the European Union, by it claiming a British identity over the top of English and Scottish ones, which he says is part of a “divide and rule” mentality.

“We consider the British establishment, the British parliament, the British civil service, to be the issue,” Moore said.

“Scotland, Wales, England, Northern Ireland, we all get along, the problem is the divide and rule that has always been there from the British. That’s their signature, divide and rule.”

The ECP has organised a “Walk in York” on Saturday, August 27. It will start in Parliament Street at 1.30pm – something that reflects the party’s desire to see a new “light-touch” English parliament established in York.

The English independence march will then head to York’s Memorial Park for 2pm for the start of a two-hour rally.

Moore says as a first march, he expects ‘hundreds’ to attend, saying the event is “being well-received, especially in Yorkshire”.

The rally will also call for a rise in the UK state pension, which Moore said is so low that it leaves retirees with “absolutely nothing”.

He said: “People work all their lives, get to the end of their working life and they’re in the worst position. They’ve got no money and the British system is forcing them into poverty.

“I speak to people with disabilities who are pensioners et cetera and they’ve got nothing, absolutely nothing. We believe that’s wrong.”

The full UK state pension is currently £185.15 per week. The ECP wants it raised to match the national living wage, which they say would mean putting it up to £380 per week.