A "GAME CHANGING" new development in North Yorkshire is nearing completion.

The owners of a holiday park near Pickering say they are close to completing 13 new pitches for luxury caravans and lodges in the centre of the park.

The £200,000 development means the end of seasonal touring caravans at Wayside Holiday Park.

Four of the 13 new pitches have already been snapped up, with strong interest in the remaining nine.

Ryedale District Council approved plans for Wayside to create 13 new pitches for luxury caravans and lodges in the centre of the park earlier this year.

Owner Mark Goodson explained this was a “transformational move”, taking Wayside up-market and breathing new and exciting life into the popular holiday park, creating a quality environment in its heart.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response to the Water Gardens so far. Although the groundwork and the infrastructure on the development isn’t completely finished yet, the interest has been amazing. Four pitches have already been sold, which has repaid my confidence in going ahead with this speculative project.

“This confidence stemmed from the continuing staycation boom and the tremendous success of our up-market Lakes development at Wayside, where we have sold every single one of our 37 lodges.”

Work will be completed on the Water Gardens within the next couple of months and the development will be ready to occupy for the park’s new 2023 season in March.

“I am very proud indeed of what we are creating at the Water Gardens. As the name suggests, water is the predominant theme, with two small lakes and a connecting ford at the heart of the development. Each lodge will have a veranda which will actually extend over the water.

“The surrounding area will feature rock gardens, low-lying bushes and specialist planting to give a wonderful Mediterranean feel to the whole development, right here in the heart of North Yorkshire,” said Mark. “We believe it is magnificent.”

Mark is looking forward to an exciting, enjoyable and productive 2023, following a challenging two years, as the global pandemic has disrupted the park’s supply chain and made it difficult to plan ahead with any certainty. Despite these challenges, Wayside, which is located on a picturesque site at the village of Wrelton, between Kirkbymoorside and Pickering, has managed to flourish, thanks to the staycation boom.

Mark said: “First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity to extend the warmest of thanks to our loyal and patient caravan and lodge owners. We are consistently amazed and humbled by the positive comments we receive from our owners on site.

“We believe that the peace, beauty and serenity here are the ideal antidote to the stresses and strains of everyday life and we ensure that Wayside is the perfect place to relax. If you are thinking about buying the ideal holiday home next year, now is the time to look.

“Apart from the remaining pitches at the Water Gardens, we have a number of pitches to suit all pockets elsewhere on the park, which are ideal for anyone wanting to get away from it all and making a home in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

“For those who don’t know Wayside, it is a haven of tranquillity of beauty in the North York Moors National Park. We are within easy reach of Yorkshire's breath-taking coastline, historic market towns, world-class heritage and mile upon mile of superb walking country.

“Set amid North Yorkshire's rolling, wood-fringed fields, its beauty and tranquillity are perfect for those who want to escape, relax and recharge their batteries.”