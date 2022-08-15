A YORK apprentice has been crowned National Apprentice of the year 2021, in addition to completing his Volvo Technician Apprenticeship.
Jason Smith, 19, started as an apprentice at Ray Chapman Motors in York in 2018.
Having been shortlisted from over 60 applicants, Jason claimed victory as the overall winner, achieving the prestigious title of National Apprentice of the Year 2021 in Volvo apprentice of the year.
In addition to winning National Apprentice of the Year, Jason also collected his Volvo Technician Apprenticeship certificate of completion 2021.
Jason, from York, said: “To win National Apprentice of the Year at the same time as completing my apprenticeship is an amazing feeling and something I’m very proud of."
Jason was joined by Dan Mayman 25 from Malton and Will Capel, 22 from Leeming Bar, who also celebrated receiving their Volvo Technician Apprenticeship certificate of completion.
Will Eden, aged 19 from York, also of Ray Chapman Motors, was awarded his certificate of completion as Volvo Parts Advisor Apprentice.
