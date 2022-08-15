A MOTORCYCLIST has died after a fatal crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say the Suzuki motorcycle was travelling towards North Grimston, on Beverley Road, Norton near Malton close to the junction with Dairy Way when it left the road and crashed yesterday (August 14).

The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 5.30pm.

Officers have thanked members of the public who assisted with first aid and carried our CPR until the arrival of paramedics.

They are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the motorcycle prior to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email TC 1255 Jack Dodsworth, jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference 12220144474.