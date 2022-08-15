Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the York and North Yorkshire today (August 15).
The Met Office has implemented the warning for Yorkshire and the Humber as well as much of the rest of the country until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.
Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.
In York today temperatures are set to get up to 28C and fall back to 21C tomorrow.
Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the week would start off quite humid before cooling down later on.
He said: “We’ll start off initially quite humid, particularly across the south and the east of the UK, with thundery showers and sunny spells, but it will gradually become cooler and fresher as the week goes on.
“First half of the week, we’re looking at some heavy downpours and thunderstorms developing.
“You can sort of see that sort of transition coming in from the north, it’s day by day."
Drivers are being warned to take care on the roads as some flooding may occur.
