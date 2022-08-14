EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a serious accident on the outskirts of Norton.
An air ambulance, along with police and paramedics, have been called to the crash on the B1248 between the town and the turn-off for Settrington.
The road is currently closed in both ways and looks likely to remain so for several hours.
