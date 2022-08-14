The northbound carriageway of the A1(M) between Junction 48 and Junction 49 has now reopened, National Highways: Yorkshire says.

It says there are still delays of 30-45 minutes between Junctions 47 and J48, but these are now expected to ease.

Both carriageways of the motorway near Dishforth had to be closed following what police described as a 'serious collision' at about 5pm this afternoon.

The incident, believed to involve a car and a motorbike, happened on the northbound carriageway just south of junction 49 with the A168 at Dishforth.

But police said both carriageways had to be fully closed so emergency services and the air ambulance could attend.

Police were advising motorists to avoid the area if possible, as they said the northbound carriageway may be closed for some time.

Eyewitness Maxine Gordon, who was in the passenger seat travelling south down the motorway, said that by 5.40pm the southbound carriagway had re-opened.

But she said all three lanes of the northbound carriageway were still closed at that point.

There were tailbacks all the way to the junction with the A59, she said.

"Because it is so hot, people are getting out of their cars and standing on the carriageway to try to stay cool."

Maxine said the collision appeared to have involved a motorbike and a car, though this is yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.

National Highways: Yorkshire said that at one point, diversions were in place and there were delays of more than 60 minutes between Junction 47 and Junction 48.