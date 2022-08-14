BOTH carriageways of the A1(M) motorway near Dishforth have had to be closed following what police describe as a 'serious collision' at about 5pm this afternoon.

The incident, believed to involve a car and a motorbike, happened on the northbound carriageway just south of junction 49 with the A168 at Dishforth.

But police said both carriageways had to be fully closed so emergency services and the air ambulance could attend.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible, as the northbound carriageway may be closed for some time.

Eyewitness Maxine Gordon, who was in the passenger seat travelling south down the motorway, said that by 5.40pm the southbound carriagway had re-opened.

But she said all three lanes of the northbound carriageway were still closed.

There were tailbacks all the way to the junction with the A59, she said.

"Because it is so hot, people are getting out of their cars and standing on the carriageway to try to stay cool."

Maxine said the collision appeared to have involved a motorbike and a car, though this is yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.

More to follow.