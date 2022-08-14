TWO friends have completed a gruelling triple challenge - the Three Peaks, walking Hadrian's Wall, and cycling the Way of the Roses, 170 miles from Morecambe to Bridlington - to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Isobel 'Izzy' Grant - who admits to be 'approaching 50' - and her friend Caroline Dearing have both had loved ones who suffered from Parkinson's Disease.

Izzy's Granny Bella had it when Izzy was just a teenager. And Caroline's dad Roland and Auntie Sue are living with it now.

Parkinson's is a progressive brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually but as the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

Izzy remembers watching her Granny gradually change from a happy, able-bodied person to someone who could do almost nothing for herself.

"She had it for years, and we saw her go through that!" Izzy said. "Now, 35 years later, Caroline's Dad and Auntie unfortunately have it and even after all those years the outcome, heart break and suffering is the same. This cruel, debilitating illness continues to slowly destroy the lives of it's victims and their families."

The pair, both teachers who live in Pocklington, decided they wanted to do something - and came up with the idea of the Triple Challenge.

They tackled the Three Peaks in June, walked Hadrian's Wall in late July, and completed the last leg of their challenge - the Way of the Roses - just last Friday.

Izzy and Caroline tackling the Three Peaks

And, thanks to a blog and Just Giving page, they've already raised more than £1,200.

"We're so humbled!" Izzy said. "We originally only set a target of £500. I've had friends who I knew at school and haven't seen for years and years who have contributed!"

They're worked hard to earn it, though. Photos on their blog show them with blistered feet held together with sticking plaster.

After completing the Three Peaks, they originally planned to camp while walking the 84-mile Hadrian's Wall Way. "But when we got to Bowness our rucksacks were so heavy!" Izzy said. So they stayed in hostels instead, and left the camping gear behind.

Completing the Hadrian's Wall walk

But the Way of the Roses was perhaps the toughest challenge of all - because the weather was so hot. "It was hellish!" Izzy admitted cheerfully.

The pair completed the 170-mile bike ride in four days, nonetheless, staying in B&B's along the way and keeping themselves going by reciting 'Eyes on the prize! Eyes on the prize!"

Feeling warm during the Way of the Roses

And they've had some great times along the way.

In Morecambe, at the start of the ride, they both posed alongside the famous Eric Morecambe statue. And when they arrived in Bridlington at midday on Friday it was to be met by relatives - and a bottle of bubbly.

Caroline 'meets' Eric Morecambe

The final words go to the pair's blog.

"Exhausted, bruised, bedraggled and sweaty. Just the norm for two menopausal women.

"But these two menopausal women are prouder, wiser, more thankful and have renewed confidence in ourselves.

"We’ve laughed, we’ve cried tears of frustration and determination. We’ve encouraged each other when we needed it and we’ve respected one another’s need for space and privacy.

"We’ve raised well over £1000 for Parkinson’s UK ...and we’re still friends!"

You can read Izzy and Caroline's blog, and make a donation to Parkinson's UK, at justgiving.com/team/wizzandwazz