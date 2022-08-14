NOT even temperatures of 31 degrees C could stop members of the 3 Swords re-enactment group demonstrating how mediaeval knights equipped themselves for battle.

Group leader Dean Davidson admitted that his team took 45 minutes to put on layer upon layer of clothing, maille armour, leather padding, steel plate and two helmets, which were almost too hot to handle.

"You will understand why mediaeval battles were rarely surprise affairs!" he joked.

The 'Arming the Knight' demonstration was part of the launch of the Battle of Boroughbridge Battlefield Trail on Saturday - the final event in a programme celebrating the 700th anniversary of the Battle of Boroughbridge in 1322.

Feeling a bit warm: a knight dons leather padding over armor

The trail has information boards erected at key sites around the town to explain what happened when rebel barons led by Thomas, Earl of Lancaster, fought across the River Ure with King Edward II’s forces led by Sir Andrew de Harclay.

The battle ended in victory for the king’s army after one of the rebel’s leaders, the Earl of Hereford, was killed when a pikeman thrust his spear from beneath the narrow timber bridge across the Ure and Sir Roger de Clifford, of Skipton, was seriously injured.

After an overnight truce, the king’s army entered Boroughbridge and arrested Lancaster, who was taken to his castle at Pontefract for a show trial. He was sentenced to be hung, drawn and quartered, but received a merciful death by beheading.

The 700th anniversary has been organised by the Battlefields Trust, Boroughbridge Historical Society and the town council, with support from Miller Homes. The information boards were illustrated by Chris Rock, Yorkshire region chair of the Battlefields Trust.

Tributes were paid to everyone involved in the 700th anniversary by the Town Mayor of Boroughbridge, Sean Hynes, who said the battlefield trail and a supporting leaflet, available from the library and tourist information point, had explained the historic significance of a little understood battle for residents and visitors.

A 'knight' in full armour...