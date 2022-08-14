GILLYGATE has now reopened following sewer maintenance works this morning.
However, the street remains reduced to one lane only half way along its length, because of work on clean water pipes. The Press understands that this work will be completed today.
Traffic on Gillygate is restricted to one lane half way along because of work on clean water pipes
