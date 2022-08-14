TRAFFIC REMINDER: Gillygate is closed between Bootham and Portland Street this morning while swer maintenance works are carried out.
It is expected to be back open by 11am.
City of York Council says an alternative route for diverted traffic has been signposted. There is still access for emergency vehicles and people trying to access their properties.
AA Roadwatch is reporting a build-up of traffic along Lord Mayor's Walk this morning.
