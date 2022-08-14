FIRE CREWS from across North Yorshire have been battling all night to contain a fire at a North Yorkshire beauty spot.
The blaze broke out just after 6pm last night in woods down a steep embankment at Gormire Lake, near Sutton Bank.
Fire crews from Malton, Richmond, Thirsk, Boroughbridge and Northallerton all responded and have been using knapsack sprayers to halt the spread of the fire.
A perimeter around the smouldering grass has been created by firefighters digging and damping down the area to avoid further spread.
"This incident is still ongoing," a spokesperson for the fire service said this morning.
Meanwhile, firefighters were also kept busy with a series of other fires across the region last night. These included:
- 18:23 – South Milford, Selby: Tadcaster firefighters were called out when a power line came down and was smouldering onto nearby conifer trees. Fiorefighters remained at the scene until electrical engineers arrived to isolate the power.
- 18:28 – A19 Knayton/Borrowby: Firefighters from Northallerton responded to reports of a fire in the central reservation of the dual carriageway. They put out the fire with a hose reel jet. The cause is thought to have been a dropped light.
- 18:55 – Riseborough, Pickering: Firefighters from Pickering and Malton responded to reports of a baler on fire. The fire was put out using two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus. The cause is believed to have been an electrical fault.
- 20:19 – Kildale, Nr Stokesley: Firefighters from Danby responded to reports of a fire in the woods. This turned out to be a motorcycle that had been abandoned. The fire had spread to three square meters of undergrowth. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to douse the flames. The fire is thought to have been caused deliberately.
- 20:23 – Elmfield Terrace, York: Firefighters were called out following reports of a fire in the grass. Crews used a bucket of water to put out a disposable BBQ which had been left unattended.
- 20:59 – Clay Bank, Great Broughton: Firefighters from Northallerton responded to reports of a camp fire out of control. The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet.
- 21:38 – Seamer, Stokesley: Firefighters from neighboring brigade Coulby Newham responded to reports of a fire to undergrowth from a downed power line. The fire was extinguished by nearby staff using a dry powder extinguisher.
- 22:36 – B6255, Ingleton: Firefighters from Bentham responded to reports of a campfire left unattended in a car park. They used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. The cause was deliberate.
- 03:56 Sowerby: Firefighters from Thirsk and Ripon responded to a report of a fire in sheltered accommodation. The fire - caused by melted plastic on a hot hob - was out by the time they arrived.
