This is all that was left of a combine harvester that caught fire in a field near Bulmer yesterday.
Fire crews from Pickering and Selby (who were on standby in York) were called out at just before 4pm on Friday afternoon.
The burning combine had set fire to the surrounding field.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were eventually able to put the fire out with hose jets.
"Like many of our colleagues at @NorthYorksFire it was another busy afternoon/evening," Pickering fire station tweeted.
The fire service this morning put out warnings for farmers and those visiting the coutntryside about the risk of fire in dry farmland.
